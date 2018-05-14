Ole Miss pitcher Brady Feigl (39) is congratulated by teammates after being removed in the ninth inning against Auburn in a college baseball game in Oxford on May 11.
College Sports

NCAA Baseball Projections: Ole Miss makes a move, two new mid-majors on track to host

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

May 14, 2018 11:37 AM

Ole Miss and Oregon State are among the college baseball teams making a slight jump in seeding this week in the NCAA tournament projections.

Oregon State (38-8-1) took two-of-three from Stanford while Ole Miss (39-13) is coming off an impressive sweep of Auburn. Oregon State moves up one spot in seeding to No. 3 and the Rebels jumps two spots to No. 6.

We also have significant changes among the mid-major programs that are projected to host regionals. UConn moves out while Stetson and Coastal Carolina move in.

There's no way that Stetson (40-11) gets left out as a regional host at this point thanks to a No. 7 RPI ranking. Stetson's 2,500-seat facility is a little on the small side, but that shouldn't prevent the Hatters from hosting in Deland, Florida.

Coastal Carolina (36-16) gets the final regional site as a No. 16 seed thanks to an impressive week that included a sweep of Little Rock and a win over North Carolina. The Chanticleers check in at No. 18 in RPI.

Gainesville, Fla.

1. Florida* (1)

2. Ohio State

3. Jacksonville

4. Quinnipiac

Stanford, Calif.

1. Stanford (2)

2. Indiana

3. Cal State Fullerton

4. Pepperdine

Corvallis, Ore.

1. Oregon State* (3)

2. Minnesota*

3. LSU

4. Nevada

Fayetteville, Ark.

1. Arkansas (4)

2. Oklahoma

3. Missouri State

4. Kent State

Chapel Hill, N.C.

1. North Carolina (5)

2. Kentucky

3. St. John's*

4. Wright State*

Oxford, Miss.

1. Ole Miss (6)

2. Southern Miss*

3. Troy

4. Jackson State

Clemson, S.C.

1. Clemson* (7)

2. UCF

3. Vanderbilt

4. Baylor

Athens, Ga.

1. Georgia (8)

2. Tennessee Tech*

3. Michigan

4. Saint Louis

Durham, N.C.

1. Duke (9)

2. Dallas Baptist*

3. Illinois

4. Campbell

Tallahassee, Fla.

1. Florida State (10)

2. South Carolina

3. South Alabama

4. Navy*

Deland, Fla.

1. Stetson* (11)

2. South Florida

3. FAU

4. Yale*

Lubbock, Texas

1. Texas Tech (12)

2. UCLA

3. Louisiana Tech

4. Grand Canyon

Raleigh, N.C.

1. North Carolina State (13)

2. UConn

3. Northeastern*

4. Coppin State*

Stillwater, Okla.

1. Oklahoma State* (14)

2. Texas A&M

3. Arizona

4. Oral Roberts*

Austin, Texas

1. Texas (15)

2. Louisville

3. Houston*

4. Sam Houston State*

Conway, S.C.

1. Coastal Carolina* (16)

2. East Carolina

3. UNC-Greensboro

4. Hartford

*Automatic bid

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

