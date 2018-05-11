Out of uniform and not managing, Baker relishes watching son

FILE - In this April 3, 2018, file photo, former manager Dusty Baker shows off the lining of his sport coat before the start of an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco. Baker lost his job with Washington after last season, when he guided the Nationals to a second straight NL East title. It has been a blessing of sorts. Baker never forgets to remind himself of his good fortune, even during the down times in his big league baseball career spanning a half-century. Sure, he still wants to manage and go out on his own terms when the time comes. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo