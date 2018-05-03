UM coach Mark Richt gets rewarded. He's staying longer at his alma mater.

University of Miami football coach Mark Richt has repeatedly made it clear that he loves his alma mater and its Hurricanes.

On Thursday, the school announced in its own way that it loves Richt.

UM announced it has extended Richt's contract through 2023, per athletic director Blake James.

"Mark has done a phenomenal job of building this program — and generating enthusiasm for this program —since the day he arrived back on campus,'' James said in a released statement. "We look forward to continued success under his watch, both on and off the field, for many years to come.''

The terms of the contract were not announced, as UM is a private school. But Richt, 58, originally was hired in December of 2015 with what was believed to be a six-year contract paying him more than $4 million annually.

Mark Richt zooms in on the UM quarterbacks competition after the final spring scrimmage on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Susan Miller Degnan

Richt was named the Walter Camp National Coach of the Year and the ACC Coach of the Year after leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record in 2017. The 10 victories were the most since 2003. He has a 19-7 record in his first two seasons at UM.

UM also appeared in the ACC Championship Game as Coastal Division champions in 2017, and played in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the first time since 2004.

Richt is one of the most successful coaches in college football, having come to Miami after 15 seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. His overall record is 164-58.