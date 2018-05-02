Siena hires Jamion Christian as men's basketball coach

Siena has hired Jamion Christian to replace Jimmy Patsos as its men's basketball coach.
The school announced the move Wednesday. Christian spent the past six seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Mount St. Mary's. He had a 101-95 record there with NCAA Tournament appearances in 2014 and 2017. Christian previously was an assistant at Virginia Commonwealth, William & Mary, and Emory & Henry, and was director of basketball operations at Bucknell.
He takes over a team that went 8-24 under Patsos last season, the program's third-worst showing since it moved to Division I 42 years ago and its third straight losing season.
Patsos resigned April 13 amid a wide-ranging investigation by the school that unearthed allegations of problems ranging from abusive conduct to financial improprieties within the men's basketball program.
