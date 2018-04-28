Florida State head coach Mike Martin waves to the crowd while celebrating career win 1,975 after his team defeated Miami in an NCAA college baseball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Florida State's Martin ties record for NCAA baseball wins

The Associated Press

April 28, 2018 09:40 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin has tied Augie Garrido for the most victories in NCAA history.

The Seminoles defeated Miami 10-1 on Saturday, giving Martin his 1,975th victory. Martin's first chance to claim the record to himself comes on Sunday when the teams finish a three-game series.

"For me to sit here and say it's not a big deal, that's hogwash," Martin said. "What has been accomplished is the school's accomplishment."

Martin is in his 39th season as the Seminoles' manager and has a .735 winning percentage, which is tops among active coaches. Florida State, which has won 40 or more games in 40 straight seasons, is 31-13.

While Garrido's 1,975 victories came at five different schools — San Francisco State, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, Illinois and Texas — all of Martin's have come at his alma mater. Garrido died on March 15 after suffering a stroke.

