College Sports

Texas QB Buechele to have surgery on torn hip muscle

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 07:45 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

Texas quarterback Shane Buechele will undergo surgery for a torn muscle in his hip and abdomen area but should return in time for spring practice in March.

Buechele was the full-time starter as a freshman in 2016 then split starts with freshman Shane Ehlinger in 2017. Buechele started the Longhorns' win over Missouri in the Texas Bowl.

Buechele played only the first half of the Texas Bowl but didn't play in the second. Texas officials said he tore a hip abductor in the game but the injury wasn't announced until Wednesday night. Surgery was scheduled for Thursday.

Buechele passed for 1,405 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games in 2017.

