Davidson hits 15 3-pointers, beats Fordham 75-45

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 05:43 PM

NEW YORK

Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 18 points, Kellan Grady added 14, and the pair combined for seven of Davidson's 15 3-pointers in a 75-45 victory over Fordham on Sunday.

Davidson had 25 assists on 28 field goals as the Wildcats shot 52.8 percent, including 15 of 26 from distance. The Wildcats entered leading the country in assist-turnover ratio (1.89) and had just five miscues against the Rams.

Oskar Michelsen scored 13 points and Peyton Aldridge 11 for Davidson (9-7, 4-1 Atlantic 10), which has won four straight games. KiShawn Pritchett had nine assists and Aldridge seven rebounds.

Gudmundsson scored 14 points in the first half to help Davidson build a 37-26 advantage.

Perris Hicks tied a career-high with 15 points, on five 3-pointers, to lead Fordham (6-11, 1-4). The Rams were just 16-of-43 shooting (37.2 percent) against the Wildcats, who have the top-ranked scoring defense (56.0) in league play.

