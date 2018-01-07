College Sports

Naar, Landale lead Saint Mary's past San Diego, 70-63

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 02:02 AM

MORAGA, Calif.

Emmett Naar had 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting and Jock Landale added 22 points, including 10-of-12 free throws, with nine rebounds to help Saint Mary's beat San Diego 70-63 on Saturday night.

Cullen Neal made 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with 14 points for Saint Mary's (15-2, 4-0 West Coast Conference).

Naar scored nine points during a 17-0 run that gave the Gaels a 58-49 lead — their first since 8-5 — with 7½ minutes to go. San Diego (12-4, 3-1) scored 12 of the next 17 points to trim its deficit 63-61 when Isaiah Pineiro hit a jumper with 3:07 to play. The Toreros, however, went 0 for 4 from the field and committed two turnovers from there as Saint Mary's closed on a 7-2 run.

Isaiah Wright had 18 points, Pineiro added 17 and Juwan Gray scored 16 for San Diego. The Toreros led by nine points in the first half and by eight, before going scoreless for nearly seven minutes, with 14 minutes to play.

Saint Mary's hit just one 3-pointer and had five assists, both season lows.

The Gaels' 10-game win streak is their longest since winning 12 straight in the 2011-12 season. They have won 13 of their last 15 against San Diego.

