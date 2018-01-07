College Sports

Grand Canyon pulls away from Seattle for 73-57 win

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 01:33 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SEATTLE

Oscar Frayer scored 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds Saturday night to lead Grand Canyon to a 73-57 win over Seattle in the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Joshua Braun and Shaq Carr added 10 points apiece for Grand Canyon (11-5), which broke open an otherwise close game with a 14-0 run late in the second half. Frayer and Casey Benson each had four points during the closeout run.

Seattle (11-7) got a 3-pointer from Jordan Hill to cut the deficit to 59-55 with just under seven minutes to play but then went cold. The Redhawks missed nine straight shots, as Grand Canyon steadily pulled away, before getting a bucket from Hill to end the drought with eight seconds left.

Hill finished 11 for 22 from the field to lead Seattle with a career-high 26 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

    Photo slide show of Georgia players, coaches and fans during Media Day for the 2018 National Championship. Georgia plays Alabama Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the College Football Playoff championship.

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta 1:36

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta
Perry native Amos knows most in his hometown aren't cheering for him 0:43

Perry native Amos knows most in his hometown aren't cheering for him
Eason at Media Day 1:10

Eason at Media Day

View More Video