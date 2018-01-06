College Sports

Hristova's 36 points help Washington St. women beat Colorado

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 02:00 AM

PULLMAN, Wash.

Borislava Hristova had a career-high 36 points, tied for third most in single game in Washington State women's history, and Maria Kostourkova scored 12 of her career-best 18 points in the second half to help the Cougars beat Colorado 89-76 on Friday night.

Hristova, a sophomore who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, tied the program's single-game record with 15 field goals, including four 3-pointers, on 21 attempts.

Hristova scored Washington State's first 10 points and had 20 in the first half. She made a jumper to spark a 13-4 run that spanned halftime and gave the Cougars a 45-36 lead when she hit another jumper early in the third quarter. Annika Jank's 3-pointer capped a 6-0 spurt that pulled Colorado within seven points with eight minutes to play, but Hristova answered with a 3-point play to ignite a 12-2 run that pushed the lead into double figures for good. Caila Bailey scored five straight points to cap the spurt and make it 82-65 midway through the fourth quarter.

Kennedy Leonard led Colorado (10-4, 1-2) with 20 points and Janea Bunn added 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Alexis Robinson and Brecca Thomas scored 12 apiece.

The Cougars attempted 25 more field goals (a season-high 80) than Colorado, scored 19 points off 23 Buffaloes turnovers and outscored Colorado 56-30 in the paint.

