Hutchison, Haney help Boise State beat UNLV 83-74

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 03:07 AM

LAS VEGAS

Chandler Hutchison scored eight of his season-high 32 points in the final three minutes and Zach Haney had his first career double-double to help Boise State beat UNLV 83-74 on Saturday night for its sixth consecutive win.

Hutchinson was 13-of-18 shooting, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range, and Haney finished with 11 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

There were eight ties and 10 lead changes, and neither team led by more than five points, in the first half before UNLV (11-3, 0-1 Mountain West) took a 37-35 advantage into the break. Shakur Juiston scored six points in a row to give the Runnin' Rebels a six-point lead early in the second half, but they missed their next 10 field-goal attempts and Boise State (12-2, 2-0) answered with a 23-4 run to take control. Hutchison scored nine points during that span, including a 3-pointer that capped the spurt and made it 60-47 with just more than 11 minutes to go.

Brandon McCoy's jumper trimmed UNLV's deficit to 73-67 with three minutes left, but Hutchison alone outscored the Rebels 8-7 from there to seal it.

Juiston finished with 25 points and Jordan Johnson scored 20 for UNLV. McCoy added 16 and 10 rebounds, giving the freshman 10 double-doubles in 14 career games.

Boise State improved to 8-7 all-time, and has won six of its last seven games, against the Rebels.

UNLV came in shooting 52.4 percent from the field, third best in Division I, but shot a season-low 40.3 percent (27 of 67) on Saturday, including 6 of 22 from 3-point range. Juiston and McCoy combined for 17-of-23 shooting while the other UNLV starters were 9-of-37 (24.3 percent).

The Broncos came in averaging 11.3 made 3s per game (No. 9 nationally), but hit a season-low tying five 3-pointers on 13 attempts against UNLV. Boise State, however, shot nearly 51 percent overall and outrebounded the Rebels 48-29. UNLV came in ranked No. 29 nationally in rebound margin (plus-7.9) and No. 4 in total rebounds per game (43.92).

