College Sports

Pacific ends 5-game skid, beats Loyola Marymount 88-82 in OT

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 12:51 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

STOCKTON, Calif.

Miles Reynolds scored 23 points, Roberto Gallinat added 21 and Pacific beat Loyola Marymount 88-82 in overtime to snap a five-game skid on Saturday night.

Pacific's Namdi Okonkwo scored on the Tigers' first three overtime possessions, twice with dunks, to make it 72-67 with 3:00 to go. The Tigers (6-9, 1-1 West Coast Conference) pushed the lead to 76-68 on Reynolds' jumper with 1:21 left. The Lions (5-8, 0-2) scored on their next four possessions to rally within four but got no closer.

The Tigers made all 14 of their free throws in the overtime period.

Okonkwo finished with 12 points, and Jack Williams and Jahlil Tripp added 11 each for the Tigers.

James Batemon had 22 points, Steven Haney added 17, Eli Scott had 15 and Mattias Markusson 12 for the Lions.

Neither team led by more than three over the final 8:56 of regulation and both teams went scoreless over the final 1:35. Jeffery McClendon had a steal with 17 seconds left to give the Lions the final possession, but Batemon's 3-point attempt missed off the back of the rim to send it to overtime.

