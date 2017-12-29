College Sports

Santa Clara holds off Pepperdine for 72-65 WCC win

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 12:33 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

KJ Feagin and Henry Caruso scored 10 points in the final minutes as Santa Clara held off Pepperdine for a 72-65 win to open West Coast Conference play on Thursday night.

Santa Clara (4-9), which had dropped four straight, held a 29-27 halftime advantage. The teams batted the lead back and forth until a Matt Hauser 3-pointer put the Broncos up 58-55 with 5:56 left. Caruso, Kai Healy and Feagin had three straight layups for a 64-59 advantage with 2:35 remaining. Santa Clara made eight free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Pepperdine's Colbey Ross had two layups to close to 68-65 with 14 seconds left.

Hauser finished with 19 points, hitting 5 of 9 from distance. Caruso added 16 points with six rebounds and three steals and Feagin totaled 15 points while dishing out six assists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ross had 20 points for Pepperdine (3-10).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter

    Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm spoke Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, about the beginnings of his freshman season.

Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter

Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter 1:50

Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter
Jeb Blazevich: 'A W's a W. We don't care how we get it.' 1:07

Jeb Blazevich: 'A W's a W. We don't care how we get it.'
Why Isaiah Wynn chose to play football at Georgia 0:40

Why Isaiah Wynn chose to play football at Georgia

View More Video