North Dakota State wins Sun Bowl Invitational

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 01:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas

Paul Miller scored 19 points and North Dakota State closed the game on a 19-2 run to beat Texas-El Paso 63-51 and win the Sun Bowl Invitational on Friday night.

Keith Frazier hit a jumper to give UTEP (5-3) a 49-44 lead with 7:53 to play. The Bison (7-6) went on a 14-0 run to take command and snap the Miners' four-game winning streak.

North Dakota State dominated the rebounding 50-30 and scored 13 second-chance points. A.J. Jacobsen had 12 rebounds for the Bison and Tyson Ward grabbed 11.

Frazier led the Miners with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

North Dakota State finished 21 of 29 from the free throw line while the Miners were 6 of 11.

