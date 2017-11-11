College Sports

Jacksonville State routs Tennessee Wesleyan 100-42

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 12:04 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala.

Maurice Dunlap and Marlon Hunter scored 12 points apiece to help Jacksonville State roll to a 100-42 rout of NAIA Tennessee Wesleyan on Friday night

Jamall Gregory and Malcolm Drumwright each added 11 points for Jackson State, which shot 55 percent (32 of 58) in its season opener. Jason Burnell added 10 points.

Johnson Decembre scored nine points to lead Tennessee Wesleyan.

Joshua Chairs, who finished with seven points, made a 3-pointer to pull Tennessee Wesleyan to 22-14 midway through the first half. The Gamecocks closed the half on a 22-8 run for a 44-21 halftime lead and cruised from there. Dunlap made a 3-pointer and Christian Cunningham made a layup and a dunk during the stretch. Cunningham finished with six points and nine rebounds.

Jacksonville State plays its next five games on the road before hosting Alabama State on Nov. 30.

