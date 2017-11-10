College Sports

Mosley scores 22; James Madison beats Bridgewater 80-50

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:32 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va.

Stuckey Mosley scored 22 points in his James Madison debut to help the Dukes beat Division III Bridgewater 80-50 on Friday night in a season opener.

Mosley, who sat out last season after transferring from Toledo, had 14 points in the first half and finished 8 of 14 from the floor with four 3-pointers. Joey McLean and freshman Matt Lewis each added 14 points for the Dukes. Gerron Scissum, a transfer from VCU, chipped in nine points.

Dimetri Chambers scored 20 points to lead Bridgewater.

Drew Bethoney, who finished with six points, made a 3-pointer to give Bridgewater its last lead, 22-21 with about six minutes left in the first half. Mosley answered with a 3-pointer as the Dukes closed on a 19-4 run for a 40-26 halftime lead. McLean scored 10 points during the stretch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn

    Georgia inside linebacker Roquan Smith is ready for a loud crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn

Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn 2:50

Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn
Javon Wims is expecting a ‘tough, hard game’ against Auburn 1:13

Javon Wims is expecting a ‘tough, hard game’ against Auburn
Aaron Davis says team isn’t focused on No. 1 ranking 1:20

Aaron Davis says team isn’t focused on No. 1 ranking

View More Video