College Sports

Gulich, Pivec lift No. 19 Oregon St women by N Dakota 65-55

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:06 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore.

Marie Gulich and Mikayla Pivec each had double-doubles, and No. 19 Oregon State pulled away to defeat North Dakota 65-55 on Friday.

Gulich had a pair of jumpers in a 6-0 run that gave the Beavers a 56-49 lead with 6:18 to play and Taya Corosdale followed a Katie McWilliams jumper to make it 63-43 with 3:06 to go.

Gulich finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks, giving her 105 for her career. Pivec had 15 points, a career-high 15 rebounds, seven assists, also a career best, and three steals. McWilliams scored 13 for the Beavers, who won their opener for the 20th straight season.

Milissa Dailey had 15 points to lead the Fighting Hawks, who stayed in the game by hitting seven 3-pointers and going 12 of 14 from the free-throw line while the Beavers were just 4 of 10. UND also had a 42-29 rebounding advantage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn

    Georgia inside linebacker Roquan Smith is ready for a loud crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn

Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn 2:50

Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn
Javon Wims is expecting a ‘tough, hard game’ against Auburn 1:13

Javon Wims is expecting a ‘tough, hard game’ against Auburn
Aaron Davis says team isn’t focused on No. 1 ranking 1:20

Aaron Davis says team isn’t focused on No. 1 ranking

View More Video