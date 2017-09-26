More Videos

  Mercer offensive line continues to grow through season

    Mercer senior guard Caleb Yates talks about the offensive line's performance so far this season.

Mercer senior guard Caleb Yates talks about the offensive line's performance so far this season.
Mercer senior guard Caleb Yates talks about the offensive line's performance so far this season. Daniel Shirley The Telegraph

College Sports

Mercer offensive line continues to come together

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 26, 2017 9:14 AM

Mercer’s offensive line has two seniors leading the way for a young group surrounding them.

One of those seniors, Caleb Yates, thinks his unit is coming together. Thomas Marchman is the other senior, while those two are joined by sophomores Austin Sanders, Dawson Ellis and Jake Flath.

“Overall, I feel like the offensive line is definitely increasing (its performance) every week,” Yates said. “Right now, we only have two guys that had true playing experience (entering the season): Marchman at left tackle and I. Both of us are seniors. We have brought in Austin Sanders, a redshirt sophomore, Dawson Ellis at center as a redshirt sophomore, and then our left guard (Flath), who is a true sophomore.

“All of them have not had true playing experience, but as the year has gone on, they have definitely proved themselves. We are getting a lot more cohesive; you’re seeing us blend together a little more as an offensive line.”

Hitting the road

Fort Valley State got its first win of the season last week with an overtime victory over Benedict. The Wildcats hit the road Saturday against Southern, an FCS program.

Off week

Georgia Southern dropped its third straight game to open the season Saturday. The Eagles are off this week before opening Sun Belt Conference play Oct. 4 against Arkansas State.

Also this week

Georgia State hosts Memphis, Kennesaw State hosts North Greenville, and West Georgia hosts North Alabama, while Albany State plays at Miles, Savannah State plays at Bethune-Cookman, and Shorter plays at West Alabama.

