College Sports

Mercer turns its focus from Auburn to Southern Conference play

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 19, 2017 9:18 AM

Mercer enjoyed its trip to Auburn last weekend even in a loss.

The Bears are hoping to turn their confidence gained from the 24-10 defeat into a run in the Southern Conference. The Bears return to conference play Saturday at East Tennessee State.

Both teams won their season opener and have lost two straight games — Mercer to Wofford and Auburn; East Tennessee State to James Madison, which is No. 1 in FCS play, and The Citadel.

“I think it gives us confidence that we can go anywhere and play. In this day and time, it’s all about effort and execution,” Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb said of pushing Auburn to the limit. “If we can execute at that high of a level, and like the effort we had on Saturday from here on out, we feel good about our football team. I was proud of the way they did that. I’ve been in those games before, where you’re in an SEC stadium; the first five minutes your adrenaline is pumping, and then all of a sudden the adrenaline is gone, and you have this lull for about a quarter. We never hit that lull.

“I told our team (Sunday) night how everybody stayed engaged, including coaches, guys on the bench, offense and defense, and that’s what we need every single Saturday.”

Back in action

Georgia Southern was off last week after its 0-2 start. The Eagles return to action Saturday at Indiana. The Hoosiers are 1-1, losing to Ohio State and beating Virginia.

Another home game

Fort Valley State stays at home for the second straight week after losing to Miles. The Wildcats (0-2) host Benedict in SIAC play Saturday. The Tigers are 2-1.

Also this week

Georgia State plays at Charlotte, while Albany State travels to West Georgia, and Valdosta State travels to West Florida. Savannah State hosts Florida A&M, and Shorter hosts Delta State.

