The African basketball championship: Unique and entertaining

Senegal's supporters drum during an AfroBasket match between Senegal against South Africa at Marius Ndiaye stadium in Dakar, Senegal, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. The African basketball championship may lack star power, even electrical power on occasion. But with national pride at stake, it almost always entertains. AfroBasket, which tipped off Friday in Senegal and Tunisia, can't be compared to a glitzy event like the NCAA tournament. Senegal's aging national stadium in the capital Dakar, for example, has no air conditioning. A recent women's AfroBasket game in Mali was paused because of a power cut. Ken Maguire AP Photo