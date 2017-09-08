No. 9 Wisconsin extends helping hand to Florida Atlantic

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, left, scores a touchdown against Utah State's Gaje Ferguson during an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. Starting running back Bradrick Shaw is questionable for the game with Florida Atlantic, with a right leg injury, though Wisconsin still has plenty of options. Freshman Taylor had a terrific debut last week with 87 yards on nine carries. Chris James, a transfer from Pittsburgh, is eager is to get over a slow start after playing in his first game since the 2015 season. Andy Manis, File AP Photo