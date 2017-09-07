College Sports

Briscoe leads Sam Houston State past Prairie View, 44-31

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 11:29 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas

Jeremiah Briscoe threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns, Javin Webb had two rushing scores, and Sam Houston State beat Prairie View 44-31 on Thursday night.

Sam Houston State (2-0) had its 30-17 halftime lead trimmed to six points after Dawonya Tucker's 19-yard rush with 5:59 left in the third quarter. But Jaylen Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a 13-point Sam Houston lead.

Nathan Stewart's 7-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth extended the Bearkats' lead to 44-24. But Tre Honshtein ran the kickoff back 65 yards, setting up Tucker's 15-yard scoring run.

Prairie View recovered the ensuing onside kick with 10:37 remaining but, six plays later, Neiko Hollins fumbled it on a sneak and the Panthers also fumbled it on their final drive.

Stewart had 118 yards receiving with one score, and Davion Davis added 99 yards and two touchdowns for Sam Houston State.

Lavell McCullers, a junior-college transfer, made his debut for Prairie View (0-1). He threw for 165 yards, and rushed 15 times for 124 yards and a score. Tucker had 13 carries for 94 yards and three TDs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bellamy on Fromm: 'He was really prepared for the moment'

Bellamy on Fromm: 'He was really prepared for the moment' 0:43

Bellamy on Fromm: 'He was really prepared for the moment'
Lorenzo Carter on defense's discipline vs. Appalachian State 2:09

Lorenzo Carter on defense's discipline vs. Appalachian State
Mecole Hardman on his first game at receiver 3:14

Mecole Hardman on his first game at receiver

View More Video