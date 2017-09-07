College Sports

No. 10 Florida State cancels game due to Hurricane Irma

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 11:25 PM

Louisiana-Monroe (0-1) at No. 10 Florida State (0-1) has been canceled because of impending Hurricane Irma.

The teams do not have open dates on the same week, preventing them from rescheduling the game.

UP NEXT:

Louisiana-Monroe: The Warhawks, who have just five home games, host Southern Mississippi on Sept. 16.

Florida State: The Seminoles are scheduled to face 16th-ranked Miami on Sept. 16, but if the storm causes extensive damage to South Florida or the rest of the state, that could get postponed. Both teams have an open date on Oct. 7.

