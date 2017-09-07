Bears ready for another shot at option offense

Mercer’s defense knows exactly what Wofford’s offense is going to do Saturday at Five Star Stadium.
After all, the Terriers have been doing pretty much the same thing for three decades: run the option, run it again and run it some more. That has worked for the Mike Ayers-led program, and the Terriers aren’t about to change.
Wofford is 3-0 against Mercer since the Bears joined the Southern Conference in 2014.
“They’re very solid in what they do. They have a system. They’re going to live with their system,” Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb said. “This is certainly a game that we’ve been pointing toward for a while now, and we know we that we have to play our best for four quarters to even have a chance.”
Wofford beat Mercer by one point in 2015 and 10 points in 2016. The Bears also faced an option attack in their season opener — a 48-7 win over Jacksonville — and will see it again later this season against The Citadel, which is also 3-0 against Mercer.
“I think our defense has a lot of confidence. Our coaches have done a great job of scheming this type of offense,” Lamb said. “If you look at the numbers, we played pretty doggone good against Wofford last year. ... In a game like this against a scheme like this, it comes down to beating blocks and making plays in one-on-one situations. I think we’ve recruited well. I think we’re athletic enough to do that now. And I think our depth factor will help us defend it, as well.”
That added depth of being a scholarship program for three seasons helped Mercer to a 6-5 showing in 2016, including a 4-4 record in conference play. But again, one of those four losses came to Wofford.
“Everybody’s pretty excited, the first conference game of the year,” Mercer linebacker Lee Bennett said. “We need this revenge on Wofford. The last three years weren’t going too well for the Mercer Bears. We’re pretty excited to get that revenge.”
Of note: The Mercer athletics department is offering families affected by Hurricane Irma free tickets for Saturday’s game.
Any Hurricane Irma evacuees who have traveled to the Middle Georgia area are welcome. Parking is $10 per vehicle. For further information about Saturday’s football game, visit MercerGameday.com.
Evacuees affected by the storm can obtain their tickets in four ways:
1. Email athletics@mercer.edu or call (478) 301-5217 to request/reserve tickets
2. Pick up at Macon’s Grand Opera House (10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday)
3. Pick up voucher at the various participating hotels in Macon area (starting Friday)
4. Walk-up at will call ticket booth on Saturday at Five Star Stadium (proof of ID necessary)
Wofford at Mercer
4 p.m., Saturday
