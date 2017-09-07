Bears ready for another shot at option offense

UGA fan uses mic, speaker to wake up Auburn neighbors after SEC Championship

A video of Jon Gloer waking up his neighbors went viral over the weekend. Gloer, a Georgia Bulldogs fan, used a microphone and speaker aimed at his neighbor's house to send a message after the Dawgs' SEC Championship win over Auburn. The video has over 1,000,000 views on Facebook as of Monday morning after Gloer's wife posted it Sunday at 8:04 a.m.