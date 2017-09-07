Pitt-Penn State, Auburn-Clemson headline ACC's Week 2

FILE- In this Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson throws to a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Landover, Md. Jackson got rave reviews for leading the No. 18 Hokies past West Virginia in his college debut, and coach Justin Fuente said Tuesday, Sept. 5, the redshirt freshman also stood out for some things he didn't do. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo