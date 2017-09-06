College Sports

Heart issue sidelines Florida WR James Robinson indefinitely

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 8:28 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

No. 22 Florida will be without freshman receiver James Robinson indefinitely because of a heart issue.

Coach Jim McElwain made the announcement Wednesday after practice, saying "something" showed up in Robinson's echocardiogram. McElwain added that Robinson will see heart specialists and "we'll take every precaution to help him as he moves forward."

The 6-foot-4 Robinson was suspended for the season opener against Michigan following an Aug. 21 marijuana possession citation. He also was cited for marijuana possession during his official visit to Ohio State in January.

McElwain took a chance by signing Robinson, who was considered one of the top-15 receivers coming out of Lakeland High School.

The Gators also will be without starting tight end DeAndre Goolsby (leg) against Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Florida did get some good news: safety Chauncey Gardner (foot) practiced and is expected to play.

