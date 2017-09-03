College Sports

September 3, 2017 1:01 AM

D-II Tuskegee upends Alabama St. 14-6 behind Ezell

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Jamarcus Ezell threw a touchdown pass and Jonah McCutcheon had a 46-yard interception return for a score and NCAA Division II-member Tuskegee never trailed in its 14-6 win over Alabama State Saturday night.

Ezell threw a 55-yard touchdown to Peyton Ramzy 90 seconds before halftime for the game's first score. After a scoreless third quarter, McCutcheon picked off Hornets reserve quarterback Darryl Pearson Jr. with 10:46 left in the game.

Starter Kobie Jones returned for the Hornets and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alex Anderson to avoid the shut out in the season opener for both teams.

Alabama State outgained Tuskegee in total yards 367-192 and owned time of possession 35:47 to 24:13. However, the Hornets were flagged for 17 penalties totaling 156 yards and committed two turnovers.

The last time the two teams met was in 2012, with Tuskegee claiming a 27-25 win at ASU Stadium in the final meeting between the two in the Turkey Day Classic.

Related content

College Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Pause
Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some 0:52

Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:11

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet' 1:23

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet'

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

Maconite who has piloted presidential helicopter reveals his not-so-cool call sign 1:00

Maconite who has piloted presidential helicopter reveals his not-so-cool call sign

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland 0:12

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win 0:58

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win

  • Michel, Chubb talk about Fromm's game against Appalachian State

    Georgia running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel spoke about Jake Fromm's performance in Saturday's win over Appalachian State.

Michel, Chubb talk about Fromm's game against Appalachian State

View more video

College Sports