September 2, 2017 11:38 PM

Jonathan Banks' 4 TDs spark Tulane past Grambling, 43-14

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Jonathan Banks completed just 10 of 15 passes for Tulane, but three of them resulted in touchdowns as the Green Wave washed past Grambling, 43-14 in the season opener for both schools Saturday.

Banks fired 30 yards to Terren Encalade to get Tulane on the board, than dashed in from 7 yards out to make it 14-0 after one quarter. Banks added a 62-yard strike to Dontrell Hilliard before halftime to make it 24-0, then tossed 19 yards to Darnell Mooney early in the third quarter for a 31-0 lead.

Encalade added a 58-yard run for a touchdown to open the fourth quarter.

Martez Carter ran for two touchdowns, the second from 51 yards out, to get Grambling on the scoreboard, but Darius Bradwell capped the scoring with a 27-yard run for Tulane.

Carter finished with 68 yards of the Tigers' 77 rushing yards.

