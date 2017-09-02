College Sports

September 2, 2017 11:38 PM

Patterson's 4TDs propel Ole Miss past S. Alabama 47-27

By CHRIS BURROWS Associated Press
OXFORD, Miss.

Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns, giving Matt Luke a successful debut as head coach as the Rebels defeated South Alabama 47-27 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Luke's successful opener provided a moment of relief for a program plagued with off-season issues. Head coach Hugh Freeze resigned in July after revelations surfaced regarding his personal conduct. The outcome of a prolonged NCAA investigation is scheduled to be resolved this month.

Those concerns disappeared as Patterson completed touchdown throws of 71 and 77 yards to A.J. Brown in the opening three minutes of the second half. DeMarkus Lodge had touchdown receptions of 5 and 14 yards in the first and third quarters, respectively. Patterson finished 28-of-35 as the Rebels rolled up 531 yards of total offense.

The Rebels put it away on a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown by Jaylon Jones for an insurmountable 33-13 lead late in the third quarter.

D'Vaughn Pennamon added a 2-yard touchdown run with 11:41 left to seal it.

South Alabama quarterback Cole Garvin had touchdown runs of 14 and 1 yards in the final nine minutes and a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jamarius Way in the first half. Garvin was 19 of 31 for 204 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Alabama: The Jaguars were bidding for successive opening game upset wins over SEC opponents after winning at Mississippi State last season.

The kicking game was solid with a pair of 20-yard field goals from Gavin Patterson. Punter Corliss Waitman had a 46.4-yard average on five punts.

Ole Miss: Brown finished with 233 receiving yards, a new school record, on eight receptions. Patterson shared the wealth by connecting with seven different receivers. The revamped Rebels defense, in Wesley McGriff's debut as coordinator, turned in a solid statistical performance, but did not force any turnovers and had only one sack.

UP NEXT

South Alabama: The Jaguars of the FBS and Sun Belt Conference host No. 10 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels host a second successive FBS opponent, Ohio Valley Conference member UT Martin, on Saturday.

Related content

College Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some 0:52

Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some

Pause
Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win 0:58

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County 0:54

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins 1:15

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet' 1:23

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet'

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia 0:38

Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia

  • Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

    Following an injury to starting quarterback Jacob Eason freshman quarterback Jake Fromm leads Georgia to a victory over Appalachian State Saturday in Athens.

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

View more video

College Sports