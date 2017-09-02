College Sports

September 2, 2017 9:59 PM

Herink throws 3 TDs and ETSU wins in new stadium 31-10

The Associated Press
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

Austin Herink threw three touchdown passes and East Tennessee State celebrated the opening of its new football stadium with a 31-10 season-opening victory over Division-II Limestone on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers, playing their third season of football since restarting the program in 2015 following a 13-year hiatus, triumphed in their new on-campus home, William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

ETSU didn't waste any time breaking in the scoreboard, going 79 yards on eight plays after the game-opening kickoff with Herink capping the drive with a 43-yard TD throw to Andrew Heyward. Herink threw a 45-yard score to Anthony Spagnoletti, and Jajuan Stinson scored on a 1-yard run just before the end of the half for a 21-3 lead.

Herink added a 25-yard TD to Vincent Lowe in the second half.

The Saints, entering their fourth season of competition, got their touchdown on Ivan Corbin's 2-yard run that finished a 16-play drive.

Related content

College Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Pause
Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win 0:58

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County 0:54

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins 1:15

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:29

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:11

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain

Topped with onions, mushrooms and two kinds of cheese the Dickey Betts is a best seller 2:11

Topped with onions, mushrooms and two kinds of cheese the Dickey Betts is a best seller

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

  • Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some

    UGA students rush to their seats and some of them paint themselves is just one tradition prior to Bulldog games in the fall.

Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some

View more video

College Sports