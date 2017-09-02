College Sports

September 2, 2017 9:57 PM

Jackson sparks The Citadel to a 31-14 win over D-II Newberry

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C.

Cam Jackson ran for 110 yards and a touchdown as The Citadel ground past NCAA Division II Newberry College, 31-14 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs rushed for 374 yards and three touchdowns while holding the Wolves to just 66 yards on the ground.

Grant Drakeford got the Bulldogs on the board in the first quarter with a 29-yard touchdown run. Newberry answered when Darius Clark punched in from 3 yards out to make it 7-7. Jordan Black scored on a 1-yard run just before half and Jackson dashed 74 yards for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter for Gardner-Webb.

Dom Allen completed 4 of 10 passes for 37 yards and carried 16 times for 91 to lead The Citadel offense.

The Citadel defense checked Newberry on 26 rushing attempts. The Wolves' passing game was better as Nick Jones completed 16 of 29 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown.

