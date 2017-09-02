College Sports

September 2, 2017 8:10 PM

Thorson's late TDs lift Northwestern over Nevada 31-20

By Timothy Cronin Associated Press
EVANSTON, Ill.

Quarterback Clayton Thorson scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes and Northwestern beat Nevada 31-20 in Saturday's opener for both teams.

Trailing 20-17 in the fourth quarter, Thorson directed a 75-yard drive that culminated in his following the block of right guard Tommy Doles to crash the end zone for a 24-20 lead. Thorson scored on another 1-yard plunge with 52 seconds to play, ending Nevada's upset hopes in Jay Norvell's first game as Wolf Pack coach.

"To get to the locker room down two (scores) and go back in two shows a lot of resiliency," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "But we've got a ton of work to do."

Nevada led 17-7 after a pair of Ty Gangi touchdown passes and Spencer Pettit's 31-yard field goal late in the first half, but squandered the advantage in the third quarter. Following Charlie Kuhbander's 23-yard field goal, Northwestern tied the game at 17 on Thorson's 19-yard TD pass to Riley Lee.

"I had some throws I wish I could have taken back; decisions I wish I could have taken back," said Gangi, whose one interception stopped a drive on the Northwestern 20. "We came to win. We just didn't come out on top."

Spencer Pettit's 33-yard field goal with 10:13 to play moved Nevada ahead, 20-17. But Thorson, 6 of 7 pass completions on the subsequent drive and 28 of 38 for 352 yards overall, moved Northwestern to the 1-yard line, then ran it in for the score that gave the Wildcats the lead for good.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nevada: The Wolf Pack showed plenty in Norvell's first game as head coach, for three quarters.

Northwestern: Thorson's 163.6 quarterback rating may not hold up all year, but it signified why coach Pat Fitzgerald has faith in the junior.

UP NEXT

Nevada: The Wolf Pack return home to host MAC foe Toledo next week.

Northwestern: The Wildcats travel to Duke for a rematch of last year's 24-13 Northwestern win.

Related content

College Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Pause
Javon Wims talks leadership entering senior season 1:50

Javon Wims talks leadership entering senior season

Michael Chigbu looking for improvement in 2017 1:38

Michael Chigbu looking for improvement in 2017

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning 11:47

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:11

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win 0:58

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County 0:54

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins 1:15

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland 0:12

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

  • Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some

    UGA students rush to their seats and some of them paint themselves is just one tradition prior to Bulldog games in the fall.

Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some

View more video

College Sports