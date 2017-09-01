Syracuse dominates Central Connecticut 50-7

2:17 Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments Pause

0:55 Peach County battles Warner Robins

1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

1:29 Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

1:22 ‘You’ve got to show up and show out,’ judge tells elementary students

1:30 Nick Chubb on offensive improvement

1:32 Jacob Eason on UGA's offense entering season opener

0:52 Roquan Smith on App State: 'They love to run the ball'