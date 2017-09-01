College Sports

September 1, 2017 10:47 PM

Syracuse dominates Central Connecticut 50-7

By MARK FRANK Associated Press
SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Eric Dungey threw for three scores and ran for two more and Syracuse dominated in every aspect Friday night to defeat Central Connecticut State 50-7 in the season opener and first-ever matchup between the schools.

The Orange led 21-0 after the first quarter and never looked back. Syracuse gained 586 yards, 326 in the first half, while the Blue Devils managed 167 for the game, just 54 on the ground. Six of Syracuse's scoring drives took less than three minutes, including two of 58 and 53 seconds. Syracuse had 34 first downs to seven for Central Connecticut.

Jacob Dolegala was 6 of 19 for 86 yards for the Blue Devils.

Dungey, who tied Ryan Nassib for the most 300-yard games in Syracuse history with seven, was 28 of 36 for 328 yards and ran for scores of 11 and 2 yards. Steve Ishmael had a career-high 12 receptions for a career-best 134 yards.

Syracuse scored on its first three possessions of the game, including Dungey's 11-yard scamper around left end.

The one downside for Syracuse: a lower-leg injury suffered in the first quarter by safety Antwan Cordy, who missed the final 10 games last season due to a broken forearm.

THE TAKEAWAY

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT: Picked fourth in the Northeast Conference, it could be a long season for the Blue Devils. Playing in the Carrier Dome is daunting, but Central Connecticut needs to get an offense going.

SYRACUSE: It's really hard to take much from a lopsided win over a much inferior opponent, but a win is a win. Sophomore wide receiver Moe Neal can be a real difference maker. Syracuse's defense will be severely tested if Cordy is out for an extended period of time.

UP NEXT

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT: The Blue Devils host Fordham in their home opener on Saturday.

SYRACUSE: The Orange have a home date next Saturday against Middle Tennessee. It's an intriguing matchup: former Syracuse head coach Scott Shafer is in his first year as defensive coordinator for the Blue Raiders.

