College Sports

August 31, 2017 9:36 PM

Page passes Morehead State past Kentucky Christian, 56-14

The Associated Press
MOREHEAD, Ky.

Lawson Page threw four touchdown passes in his first game as the Morehead State starter Thursday, leading the Eagles to a 56-14 pounding of NAIA neighbor Kentucky Christian in the season opener.

Page did not attempt a pass as a third- and fourth-down threat a year ago, but carried 27 times for 98 yards and seven touchdowns. Against the Knights he was 21 of 23 passing for 284 yards, with an interception the Knights returned for an 85-yard touchdown.

Freshmen Roberto London and Logan Holbrook combined for 237 yards rushing for the Eagles. London carried 19 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. Holbrook had 104 yards in 17 carries and two scores.

De'Anta Sipp carried 19 times for 131 yards and a touchdown to lead the Knights.

The Knights scored their first points in three meetings with Morehead State. They lost 67-0 in 2011 and 28-0 in 2015.

