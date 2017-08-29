Pac-12 Beat: From Week 0 & beyond, scheduling quirks abound

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 file photo, Utah fans show their support in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Washington in Salt Lake City. It’s Week One for the college football season. So that means Utah must be playing a Thursday night game. Utah opens the season on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2017, as the Utes have for the past eight years. It’s just one of the scheduling quirks that abound in the Pac-12. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo