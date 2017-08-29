Depth at running back a welcome sight for Mercer’s Lamb

11:47 Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning Pause

0:28 Harvey rain headed for Georgia

2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

2:08 Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime

1:11 Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia

3:18 Putting a face to the skull

2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list