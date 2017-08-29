More Videos

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning 11:47

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning

Harvey rain headed for Georgia 0:28

Harvey rain headed for Georgia

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:01

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 2:08

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime

Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia 1:11

Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia

Putting a face to the skull 3:18

Putting a face to the skull

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

    Bobby Lamb breaks down his running backs entering the season.

College Sports

Depth at running back a welcome sight for Mercer’s Lamb

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 29, 2017 9:26 AM

Last season, Mercer struggled with depth and injury issues at running back.

Head coach Bobby Lamb thinks the Bears have that covered this year. Alex Lakes, the program’s all-time leading rusher is back for his senior season, and he will have plenty of help.

Tee Mitchell, the team’s leading rusher in 2015 who was suspended from the program last season, returned this summer, and former Georgia Tech running back CJ Leggett transferred to Mercer from Mesa Community College before spring practice. The Bears signed two freshmen in their 2017 recruiting class: Rashad Haynes and Tyray Devezin.

On Monday, Lamb announced Mitchell as the starter but said all five running backs will play.

“The big discussion was do you redshirt one, or do you play them both?” Lamb said of the freshmen. “After what happened last year, we’re not taking any chances. We’re playing them all because we were at zero last year at the end of the season, and now we’re five deep so that’s a good problem to have.”

Kicking off Porter’s second season

Kevin Porter’s first season at Fort Valley State finished with a bang as the Wildcats won the SIAC championship, beating Kentucky State.

On Thursday, the Wildcats begin Porter’s second season with the program at West Georgia.

“It comes around pretty quick, and we feel like we’ve had a productive offseason,” Porter said. “We’ve been able to find quality players and get a full recruiting class in. And we were able to get a full winter in and then a full spring, and then we had a really good summer. We feel like we’re getting to the point we want to be.”

Tough opener

Tyson Summers’ first season at Georgia Southern didn’t go as planned with a 5-7 record. After winning their first three games, the Eagles lost three straight. They also had a four-game losing streak.

On Saturday, the Eagles begin their second season with Summers as their head coach with a difficult opener: at Auburn. It marks the second time the programs have met as Auburn won 32-17 in 1991.

Around the state: On Thursday, Georgia State hosts Tennessee State. On Saturday, Albany State hosts Valdosta State, Shorter hosts Mars Hill and Kennesaw State travels to Samford.

