Ball State player Zach Hollywood found dead at apartment

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 9:39 AM

MUNCIE, Ind.

Ball State basketball player Zach Hollywood has been found dead in an off-campus apartment.

Hollywood's body was discovered Tuesday. Authorities in Muncie, Indiana, say foul play is not suspected.

The 19-year-old Hollywood was from Bradley, Illinois. He played on the Ball State practice squad last season and still had four years of eligibility.

Ball State released a statement, saying Hollywood "made many positive impressions" on campus.

Hollywood averaged 17.5 points per game as a senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais (Burr-BO'-nay) Community High School in Illinois.

