QB Luke Falk ready for final chapter at Washington State

File-This Dec. 27, 2016, file photo shows Washington State quarterback Luke Falk 4) passing during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game in San Diego. Falk arrived at Washington State as a walk-on and mostly unknown. He's about to begin his senior season for the 24th-ranked Cougars with a chance to rewrite the Pac-12 record book as the latest in a lineage of star quarterbacks on the Palouse.