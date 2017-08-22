No. 18 Miami taps Malik Rosier as starting quarterback

File-This Oct. 24, 2015, file photo shows Miami quarterback Malik Rosier 12) looking for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA College football game Miami Gardens, Fla. Rosier was announced Tuesday as No. 18 Miami's new starting quarterback, winning the right to take over for record-setting three-year starter Brad Kaaya under center for the Hurricanes. He beat Evan Shirreffs and N'Kosi Perry for the job, and threw for team-highs of 441 yards and five touchdowns in Miami's two camp scrimmages.