Orgeron doubt's LSU sack leader Key will play vs. BYU

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 9:11 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron says he does not expect Tigers single-season sack record holder Arden Key to play in the opener against BYU.

Key, an outside linebacker who had 12 sacks last season, is rehabilitating from offseason shoulder surgery.

Orgeron stressed that he won't rule Key out against BYU in Houston on Sept. 2 and says Key's recovery is "ahead of schedule."

However, Orgeron has maintained since camp opened that Key might have to miss the first game or two of the season.

LSU's second game is at home Sept. 9 against Chattanooga of the second-tier NCAA Football Championship Subdivision. The Tigers play their Southeastern Conference opener Sept. 16 at Mississippi State.

Orgeron, who spoke after Thursday evening's practice, says Key has been on the practice field in pads and engaged in light contact.

