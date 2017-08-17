College Sports

Minnesota to start season with Croft, Rhoda rotating at QB

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 8:58 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Minnesota will start the season with a quarterback rotation between senior Conor Rhoda and sophomore Demry Croft.

New Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said after practice Thursday that Rhoda and Croft will both play in the opener Aug. 31 against Buffalo. Fleck said his decision is "not a controversy" and "what's best for our program right now." He didn't announce which quarterback would take the field first.

Rhoda is a fifth-year senior and former walk-on who started one game at Maryland last season for an injured Mitch Leidner.

Croft is a sophomore who took a redshirt last season. He appeared in three games in 2015, including the second half at Northwestern after Leidner was benched.

