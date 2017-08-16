UNC academic case finally reaches NCAA infractions hearing

FILE - From left are file photos showing Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey, in 2015; UNC men's basketball coach Roy Williams, in 2017; UNC football coach Larry Fedora, in 2016; UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham, in 2014 and UNC women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell, in 2015. Sankey is leading the NCAA infractions committee panel that will handle North Carolina's multi-year academic case. Williams, Fedora, Cunningham and Hatchell are scheduled to be among UNC's representatives when the school appears before an NCAA infractions committee panel this week in Nashville, Tennessee. File AP Photo