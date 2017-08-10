College Sports

Syracuse University to host services for Coach Mac

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 12:21 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

The final good-bye for former Syracuse University head football coach Dick MacPherson will be right where he would have wanted it to be — on campus.

Calling hours for MacPherson, who died Tuesday of natural causes at age 86, are scheduled for Thursday evening at Hendricks Chapel. A funeral service will be held Friday afternoon, also at Hendricks Chapel.

MacPherson made his mark with the Orange, resurrecting a declining program and returning it to national prominence after arriving before the 1981 season. He transformed a team that had produced only three winning seasons in a decade into a consistent winner.

By the time he left Syracuse, MacPherson had compiled a 66-46-4 record, departing as the school's second-winningest coach.

Kirby Smart on concerns with secondary

