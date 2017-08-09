College Sports

Player who served time for rape won't play for Youngstown St

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 9:53 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Youngstown State says a student who was convicted of rape as a teen in a case that drew international attention will be allowed to be part of the football team but won't play in any games this season.

The school made the announcement Wednesday after drawing criticism for taking Ma'Lik Richmond on the team as a walk-on.

In a statement, the school said it "is fully aware of the gravity of the situation and of petitions that are circulating on social media" in protest of Richmond, who served about 10 months in a juvenile lockup after being convicted with another Steubenville football player of raping a 16-year-old girl during an alcohol-fueled party in 2012.

His co-defendant, Trent Mays, plays football for Division II Central State University.

