College Sports

U of Vt. multi-purpose center gets boost from $1M gift

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 12:22 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

A plan to upgrade the athletics facilities at the University of Vermont is getting a big boost with a $1 million donation.

The donation by UVM alumni Bill and Laurie Shean, of Winchester, Massachusetts, will be used to move forward with the formal planning of the multi-purpose center.

The plans include creating a new events center that will serve as the home for the university's men's and women's basketball teams; renovating the Gutterson Field House, the home to the hockey teams; and expanding and simplifying the layout of the athletic complex.

The start of construction on the project, with an estimated cost of $80 million, depends on final approval from the UVM Board of Trustees. Construction will take an estimated three years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Davin Bellamy talks young, veteran players at outside linebacker

Davin Bellamy talks young, veteran players at outside linebacker 3:07

Davin Bellamy talks young, veteran players at outside linebacker
Sony Michel talks team effort, lining up at receiver 1:59

Sony Michel talks team effort, lining up at receiver
Javon Wims talks leadership entering senior season 1:50

Javon Wims talks leadership entering senior season

View More Video