College Sports

Weber State to retire Damian Lillard's jersey

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 9:33 PM

OGDEN, Utah

Weber State will retire the jersey of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on Aug. 26.

The two-time All-Star will have his No. 1 retired during an alumni game in which he will be one of the coaches.

Lillard will be the third men's basketball player at Weber State to have his jersey retired, joining Willie Sojourner and Bruce Collins. He was a two-time Big Sky MVP and the only player in Big Sky history to be selected to an All-America team. He was named third-team in 2012.

Lillard was second in the country with 24.5 points per game during the 2011-12 season and finished his career with the third-most points (1,934) in school history. He was the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA draft and went on to be rookie of the year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sony Michel talks team effort, lining up at receiver

Sony Michel talks team effort, lining up at receiver 1:59

Sony Michel talks team effort, lining up at receiver
Javon Wims talks leadership entering senior season 1:50

Javon Wims talks leadership entering senior season
Kirby Smart on Georgia's second preseason practice 11:50

Kirby Smart on Georgia's second preseason practice

View More Video