College Sports

Dayton basketball player charged after fight in jail

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 3:11 AM

DAYTON, Ohio

Police say a University of Dayton basketball player got into a fight with another inmate at a county jail after he was picked up on a charge of underage drinking.

Police say Sam Miller, a 20-year-old junior forward for the Flyers, was taken to the Greene County jail Sunday after being thrown out of a Beavercreek bar.

A police report says Miller could be seen on surveillance video confronting another inmate at the jail and slapping him. The other inmate threw several punches, knocking Miller to the ground before deputies arrived. Miller was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Miller is charged with misdemeanor assault. His lawyer declined to comment on Tuesday.

The school says it cannot comment due to privacy laws.

A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

