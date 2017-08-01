College Sports

Western Kentucky grants recruit Robinson release to transfer

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 10:51 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury says freshman center Mitchell Robinson has been granted a release to transfer from the program, a day after the 7-footer was suspended indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Stansbury repeated his earlier opinion that Robinson was "a great kid" and wished him well in a statement Tuesday night. The second-year WKU coach said that after talking with the consensus high school All-American from Chalmette, Louisiana, "we agreed that it would be best for both sides to allow him to move in a different direction."

Robinson had enrolled in summer classes at WKU and practiced as recently as last week. His stunning departure leaves the Hilltoppers without their highest-rated recruit in program history as they aim to improve on last season's 15-17 finish.

