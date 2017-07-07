Kevin Porter’s Fort Valley State Wildcats won the SIAC championship in 2016.
Kevin Porter’s Fort Valley State Wildcats won the SIAC championship in 2016. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com
Kevin Porter’s Fort Valley State Wildcats won the SIAC championship in 2016. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

College Sports

Fort Valley State planning ceremony to honor its SIAC championship teams

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

July 07, 2017 9:18 AM

The Fort Valley State athletics department is planning a “Return of the Champions” ceremony for all former football players who played on any Wildcats championship teams.

The event will be held Oct. 28 at homecoming before the Wildcats host Morehouse.

Fort Valley State has won 11 SIAC titles: 1970, 1971, 1972, 1976, 1982, 1983, 1985, 1991, 1992, 1999 and 2016. Any members of those teams are being encouraged to return and participate in the homecoming game opening ceremony.

For more information, contact Willie Patterson 825-6437 or 297-7826

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lorenzo Carter: 'We play old-school football'

Lorenzo Carter: 'We play old-school football' 1:34

Lorenzo Carter: 'We play old-school football'
A look at the renovated Stegeman Coliseum 1:39

A look at the renovated Stegeman Coliseum
Chubb on helping Georgia record its 800th victory 1:16

Chubb on helping Georgia record its 800th victory

View More Video