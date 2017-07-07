Fort Valley State planning ceremony to honor its SIAC championship teams

The Fort Valley State athletics department is planning a “Return of the Champions” ceremony for all former football players who played on any Wildcats championship teams.
The event will be held Oct. 28 at homecoming before the Wildcats host Morehouse.
Fort Valley State has won 11 SIAC titles: 1970, 1971, 1972, 1976, 1982, 1983, 1985, 1991, 1992, 1999 and 2016. Any members of those teams are being encouraged to return and participate in the homecoming game opening ceremony.
For more information, contact Willie Patterson 825-6437 or 297-7826
Comments