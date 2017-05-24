College Sports

May 24, 2017 9:03 PM

Kansas has 4-run 8th, beats TCU 7-3 in Big 12 tourney opener

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Brett Vosik had a two-run single in a four-run eighth inning and second-seeded Kansas beat second-seeded TCU 7-3 in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Wednesday.

Matt McLaughlin matched Vosik with two hits and two RBIs for the Jayhawks (30-26). They will face the Texas-Oklahoma winner Thursday.

The Horned Frogs (39-15) tied it at 3 in the seventh on Austen Wade's RBI single.

Kansas responded in the eighth with four hits and a walk, capping the outburst with Vosik's run-scoring single. Taylor Turski started and allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings for the Jayhawks, and Blake Weiman (5-1) earned the win in relief.

Sean Wymer (4-4) took the loss in relief for TCU after allowing four runs without getting an out in the eighth.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jonathan Ledbetter thankful Georgia kept him with program after arrests

Jonathan Ledbetter thankful Georgia kept him with program after arrests 1:44

Jonathan Ledbetter thankful Georgia kept him with program after arrests
Jacob Eason talks about G-Day performance 2:37

Jacob Eason talks about G-Day performance
Jacob Eason discusses progress made over past year 2:16

Jacob Eason discusses progress made over past year

View More Video

Sports Videos